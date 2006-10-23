Zero 7: A Rainy Evening's Ideal Soundtrack

Zero 7 in Studio on World Cafe - 10/06/2006 Listen • 0:00

Taking its name from a nightclub in Honduras, the chilled-out U.K. acid-jazz/electronica duo Zero 7 creates soulful slices of melody that are about atmosphere as much as music. Zero 7's warm, moody pieces provide an ideal soundtrack for quiet evenings or rainy Sundays.

The soul of Zero 7 comes from producers Henry Binns and Sam Hardaker, who met while working at a London recording studio. Their first collaboration, a remix of Radiohead's "Climbing Up the Walls," appeared as a B-side of the single for Radiohead's "Karma Police," earning the duo exposure that would help propel its 2001 debut, Simple Things, to gold status. Its second album, 2004's When It Falls, featured guest vocals from several vocalists, including Tina Dico. That year also saw Zero 7's profile increase dramatically, as "In The Waiting Line" appeared on the best-selling soundtrack to Garden State.

Zero 7's newest album, The Garden, might just be the band's best yet. Filled with lightweight-yet-powerful pop hooks and vocal harmonies, the collaborations with singers Jose Gonzalez and Sia that dot the record help render it organic and beautiful, while preserving the downbeat sound that fans have come to love. This segment originally aired on Oct. 6, 2006.

