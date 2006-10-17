Mindy Smith: Love and Spirituality Rewarded

The music of singer-songwriter Mindy Smith appeals to a wide audience while remaining close to her distinct vision. With a ringing endorsement from country icon Dolly Parton — thanks in part to her rendition of Parton's "Jolene" — Smith has built a career on her own terms, without music-industry interference.

Smith's talent was rewarded early in her career, as she managed to book performances on national television well before her first album was released. Her debut, the modern but authentic-sounding One Moment More, capitalized on the buzz those appearances generated. Her excellent new Long Island Shores continues to build on recurring themes of love and spirituality.

