Mindy Smith: Love and Spirituality Rewarded

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 17, 2006 at 10:10 AM AKDT
Mindy Smith.
The music of singer-songwriter Mindy Smith appeals to a wide audience while remaining close to her distinct vision. With a ringing endorsement from country icon Dolly Parton — thanks in part to her rendition of Parton's "Jolene" — Smith has built a career on her own terms, without music-industry interference.

Smith's talent was rewarded early in her career, as she managed to book performances on national television well before her first album was released. Her debut, the modern but authentic-sounding One Moment More, capitalized on the buzz those appearances generated. Her excellent new Long Island Shores continues to build on recurring themes of love and spirituality.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.