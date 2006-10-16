The Hold Steady: Big Riffs, Dense Lyrics

The Hold Steady might just be the best bar band in America. With its riff-heavy mixture of classic rock and Craig Finn's lyrically dense storytelling, the group crafts intricately detailed musical universes that have already made it a critical darling and fan favorite.

Formed in 2000 from the ashes of the outstanding Minneapolis band Lifter Puller, The Hold Steady released Almost Killed Me in 2004. Bolstered by an ambitious tour schedule, last year's Separation Sunday further boosted the group's profile. A loose concept album, Separation Sunday concerns itself mostly with a set of recurring characters whose exploits are chronicled in Finn's complex lyrics.

Making the move to a bigger label for the new Boys and Girls in America, Finn and company have crafted an immensely compelling and accessible set of songs. Taking its name from a line in Jack Kerouac's classic On the Road, the disc ranks among 2006's best.

