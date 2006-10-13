Barenaked Ladies: Clever and Hummable

Over the course of a nearly 20-year career, Barenaked Ladies' insistently infectious blend of hooky melodies and clever humor has made it a favorite among several generations of pop fans. After forming in 1988, the Canadian band released its first full-length album, Gordon, in 1992, in the process garnering copious airplay and critical praise for singles like "Be My Yoko Ono" and "If I Had $1,000,000." The group's real breakthrough, however, came in 1998 with the release of Stunt: Its lead single, "One Week," remains Barenaked Ladies' most popular song to date.

On the new Barenaked Ladies Are Me, the band has composed another cohesive, enjoyable and wryly mature set of pop songs. Continuing in the melodic pop-rock vein of the group's last few releases, the record is awash in the clever witticisms and hummable hooks that fans have come to expect. Songs like "Sound of Your Voice" showcase Barenaked Ladies' knack for thoughtful, literate and expressive songcraft.

