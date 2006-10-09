Ray LaMontagne: From Left Field to Center Stage

Ray LaMontagne in Studio on World Cafe - 11/22/2006 Listen • 0:00

For someone who harbored no musical aspirations until his early 20s, Ray LaMontagne is making up for lost creative time in a hurry. His husky yet quietly soothing voice draws frequent comparisons to Van Morrison's, while his emotional delivery and powerful lyrics have won him considerable acclaim. LaMontagne's 2004 debut Trouble was a left-field success, and its sequel, Till The Sun Turns Black, is already helping to solidify his place as a major singer-songwriter.

When Trouble began to pick up momentum, LaMontagne was thrust into a period of intensive touring to build on the word-of-mouth buzz his soulful folk music was generating. For Till The Sun Turns Black, he opted to tread new stylistic ground, unveiling a unique song-cycle loosely based on the importance of self-expression, interpersonal communication and other qualities he finds lacking in modern culture. This segment originally aired on Sept. 22, 2006.

