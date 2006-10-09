Alice Smith: Rock, Pop, Jazz and Soul

With a commanding vocal range that spans four octaves, New York-based singer Alice Smith makes her endlessly listenable blend of rock, pop, jazz, soul and R&B seem almost effortless. Thanks to her emotive and powerful voice, Smith has begun to turn heads on a national level.

Growing up in Washington, D.C., and Georgia, Smith found herself exposed to — and therefore singing — a wide variety of music styles. But it wasn't until she was in college that her career as a musician began to take off: While in the recording studio singing backup for a local band at Fordham University, she was overheard by the president of BBE Records, who quickly signed her to a record deal.

On her debut album, For Lovers, Dreamers & Me, Smith wastes no time showcasing the vocal talent that brought her to this point. Filled with songs that are as catchy as they are honest, the music is impressively hard to pin down, even within a single song. Running the gamut from rock to pop to jazz to soul and back again, the melodies are gorgeous and plentiful.

