Ziggy Marley: Reggae's Next Generation

The son of the legendary Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley's lineage makes him a pretty safe bet when it comes to reggae music, but he's forged his own identity and proven himself on his own, expounding on themes from love to personal freedom and political repression. For two decades, he led the Grammy-winning band Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers, along with his siblings Stephen, Sharon and Cedella.

In 2003, he released his first solo album, Dragonfly, which featured guest performances from the likes of Flea and John Frusciante from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mike Einziger and DJ Kilmore from Incubus. The new follow-up to Dragonfly, Love Is My Religion was written and performed almost entirely by Marley, who even co-produced all of the tracks.

