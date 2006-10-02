Sasha Dobson: Brazilian and American Jazz

Singer-songwriter Sasha Dobson carries on in the jazz tradition of past greats like Ella Fitzgerald, with a sultry voice and extensive performance experience, but she remains an unconventional performer. Now 26, Dobson has been performing professionally since she was 16, in the process crafting a unique fusion of Brazilian and American jazz.

The daughter of notable jazz musicians — pianist Smith Dobson and singer Gail Dobson — Sasha Dobson has the genes and a strong musical foundation to make powerful, uplifting music. With 10 years of professional experience under her belt — she's long performed with the Dobson Family Band and the Chris Byars Octet — Dobson likely has amazing success ahead of her. Modern Romance, Dobson's new album, is a fine collection of originals and genre-bending covers of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Modern Romance" and Duke Ellington's "Mood Indigo."

