For Rosanne Cash, Family Is Inspiration

Listen Listen • 0:00

Alt-Country singer and songwriter Rosanne Cash's latest album, Black Cadillac is surely some of her finest -- and darkest -- work to date. This is an intimate exploration of her history.

Over a span of two years, Rosanne Cash suffered devastating losses: her mother, step-mother, June Carter Cash, and father, the great Johnny Cash. Within the depth and beauty of her lyrics, Rosanne examines this transformative time in her life, elevating feelings of loss into something more.

Parts of Black Cadillac were produced by Cash's husband, John Leventhal, as well as Bill Bottrell, whose previous work paired him with Sheryl Crow and Shelby Lynne, among others. Cash's solo recording career began in 1981, with the release of Seven Year Ache.

This interview originally aired on March 3, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN