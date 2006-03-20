© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
For Rosanne Cash, Family Is Inspiration

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 20, 2006 at 12:41 PM AKST
Rosanne Cash explores her ancestry on Black Cadillac.
Listen

Alt-Country singer and songwriter Rosanne Cash's latest album, Black Cadillac is surely some of her finest -- and darkest -- work to date. This is an intimate exploration of her history.

Over a span of two years, Rosanne Cash suffered devastating losses: her mother, step-mother, June Carter Cash, and father, the great Johnny Cash. Within the depth and beauty of her lyrics, Rosanne examines this transformative time in her life, elevating feelings of loss into something more.

Parts of Black Cadillac were produced by Cash's husband, John Leventhal, as well as Bill Bottrell, whose previous work paired him with Sheryl Crow and Shelby Lynne, among others. Cash's solo recording career began in 1981, with the release of Seven Year Ache.

This interview originally aired on March 3, 2006.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.