The Wood Brothers, Growing Together

After years of separate musical paths, the brothers Oliver and Chris Wood have released their debut, Ways Not To Lose. The album marks a reunion for the brothers: Oliver had formed the blues-based King Johnson, while Chris is a member of Medeski, Martin and Wood.

The Wood Brothers' debut album was produced by John Medeski. Their music has a rootsy feel that blends blues, folk, and rock music in the context of a guitar/bass duo. Their collaboration combines their shared childhood influences with everything they've learned since leaving home.

