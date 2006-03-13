© 2022 KNBA
A Diverse Tribute From Shawn Mullins

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 13, 2006 at 12:15 PM AKST
Atlanta's Shawn Mullins recorded his most recent album in New Orleans.
Eclectic singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins named his new CD after the New Orleans studio where he recorded it: 9th Ward Pickin' Parlor. A tribute to the studio forced to move to Kansas by Hurricane Katrina, the music reveals rock, pop, folk, and Celtic influences.

In 2002, Mullins teamed up with Pete Drodge and Matthew Sweet in the Thorns, a band that many listeners would like to see reformed. But for the future, Mullins says he'd like to become an actor -- so much so that he's gotten tips from fellow musician Kris Kristofferson.

Mullins' major-label debut, 1998's Soul's Core, contained the hit "Lullaby." And despite years of productive songwriting, it's the song many fans expect to hear at a Shawn Mullins show.

This interview originally aired on Feb. 17, 2006.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.