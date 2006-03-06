The Guillemots Mix Modernity into Rock

Britain's Guillemots are a young band that fuses unique sonic textures with catchy, uplifting music. The end result is completely modern-sounding pop: The band challenges the listener while also paying homage to a rich songwriting history.

Each member brings a wildly diverse background to the Guillemots, with experience in genres ranging from classical to jazz to metal. Frontman/keyboardist Fyfe Dangerfield's soulful vocals round out the eclectic mix and bring a dramatic and rootsy feel to the group's ambitious compositions.

Their debut mini-album, From The Cliffs, is released in United States in March of 2006 on the Fantastic Plastic label.

Copyright 2006 XPN