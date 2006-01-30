© 2022 KNBA
The Magic Numbers Spread the Love

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 30, 2006 at 2:18 PM AKST
The Magic Numbers are a quartet of two pairs of brothers and sisters from Britain. Their self-titled debut showcases a delightful mix of musical inspirations ranging from '60s harmony groups, epic rock and singer-songwriters like Dylan and Cohen.

The group's full-length album has helped satisfy fans who devoured early singles like Love Me Like You and Love's a Game. And The Magic Numbers was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

The band is made of the Stodarts -- Romeo (guitar, vocals) and Michele (bass) -- and the Gannons -- Angela (melodica) and Sean (drums).

Based in West London, the two pairs have roots all over: the Stodarts grew up in Trinidad and New York, while the Gannons' family comes from Ireland.

This interview originally aired on Jan. 6, 2005.

