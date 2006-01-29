© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

KT Tunstall: Taking the Long View

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 29, 2006 at 2:43 PM AKST
KT Tunstall grew up in St. Andrews, Scotland.
KT Tunstall grew up in St. Andrews, Scotland.
KT Tunstall in Studio on World Cafe - 02/02/2006

Scottish singer KT Tunstall writes songs that sound both earthy and quirky, with dynamic live performances and an emotional connectedness that distinguishes her from other singer/songwriters.

Listen

Her best-selling album Eye to the Telescope creates a uniquely personal atmosphere that puts listeners at ease -- and, when necessary, on edge. Tunstall says the CD's title stems from the sky-watching she did as a child with her physicist father.

Tunstall's upbringing can be heard in her music, as well, in everything from the piano lessons she took to her older brother's love of goth metal to living in the area that spawned the Fence Collective and the Beta Band.

This interview originally aired on Feb. 2, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.