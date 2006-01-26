Delbert McClinton, Just 'Living' in Music

Delbert McClinton began his career in the late 50s, honing his harmonica skills in the blues clubs of Texas. He has played with legends, from Sonny Boy Williamson to Howlin' Wolf and Lightnin Hopkins.

A well-respected performer, McClinton's latest, Cost of Living, is up for two Grammy Awards. Always one to blur the boundaries of genre, the record features McClinton drawing from a broad range of musical sounds, combining honky tonk, blues, country, and rock (to name a few).

McClinton was born in Lubbock, Texas and grew up in Fort Worth; he discovered the blues as a teen and quickly became an accomplished harmonica player. His first Grammy nomination was in 1989, for Live from Austin. But McClinton's real break was the duet he did on Bonnie Raitt's album Luck of the Draw, "Good Man, Good Woman" which won a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal in 1991.

