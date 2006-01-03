© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stocked with Sound: Lake Trout

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 3, 2006 at 8:00 PM AKST
Lake Trout
Lake Trout

Baltimore-based Lake Trout have crafted a unique sound based on diverse influences from a wide range of musical genres. Their new album Not Them, You, contains a mix of rock guitars, orchestral suites — and even a Rolling Stones cover.

The band — James Griffith, bass; Ed Harris, guitar and vocals; Woody Ranere, vocals and guitar; Matthew Pierce, keyboards; Michael Lowry, drums — recorded Not Them with Dave Fridmann and Tony Doogan, who previously worked with the Flaming Lips and Mogwai, respectively.

Those studio gurus helped bring to CD the richly dischordant sounds Lake Trout has been doling out to audiences since its beginnings in small clubs on the East Coast.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.