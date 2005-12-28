© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Pink Martini Plays It Cool

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 28, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKST

The music of Pink Martini melds jazz and cinematic themes with driving rhythms and exotic vocals. The project led by vocalist China Forbes and pianist Thomas M. Lauderdale has won fans around the world.

It took Pink Martini seven years to come out with a follow-up to their 1997 debut, Sympathique. Their 2004 release, Hang On Little Tomato, extended the group's brand of globe-hopping cool, including collaborations with musicians of different eras and nationalities. In addition to Spanish and English, the songs are in French, Italian, Japanese and Croatian.

This interview originally aired on July 22, 2005.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.