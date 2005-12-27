© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Beginnings of Modern Hip-Hop

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 27, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKST

From its beginnings in nightclubs and house parties some 30 years ago, hip-hop has come to influence a wide swath of music, from Jamaica to France and beyond.

To investigate the origins of the art form that made rapping and breakbeats a regular part of music, David Dye explores the birth of hip-hop by talking with Kurtis Blow, DJ Grand Wizard Theodore and museum curator Jim Fricke. Together, they tell the story of rap's early years in the 1970s.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.