Hugh Masekela Taps His Deep Roots

Legendary trumpeter and composer Hugh Masekela comes from an extensive jazz background. Masekela, from South Africa, has enjoyed major success over the years, and is recognized as one of the greatest innovators in world fusion.

Now Masekela has a new record, Revival -- the songs reveal inspirations in pop, jazz and R&B. We discuss those influences and listen for them in some of Masekela's new work.

This interview originally aired on July 1, 2005.

