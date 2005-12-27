© 2022 KNBA
Hugh Masekela Taps His Deep Roots

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 27, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKST
Hugh Masekela's career spans decades of progressive jazz.
Legendary trumpeter and composer Hugh Masekela comes from an extensive jazz background. Masekela, from South Africa, has enjoyed major success over the years, and is recognized as one of the greatest innovators in world fusion.

Now Masekela has a new record, Revival -- the songs reveal inspirations in pop, jazz and R&B. We discuss those influences and listen for them in some of Masekela's new work.

This interview originally aired on July 1, 2005.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.