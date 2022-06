Unlike many of his classic-rock colleagues, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has continued to push his musical boundaries over the years, experimenting with varied forms such as trip-hop, drum ‘n’ bass and even doo-wop.

With his group the Strange Sensation, it all comes together on their new album The Mighty Rearranger, which features the World Café favorite "Shine It All Around."

This interview originally aired on July. 8, 2005.

