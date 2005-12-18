Brian Setzer Orchestra, Diggin' a Crazy Christmas

The Brian Setzer Orchestra has recorded a new Christmas album: Dig That Crazy Christmas. It's a rocking combination of traditional Christmas carols -- and a few other spirited rock, swing and blues tunes.

After rising to prominence with his retro-50s group the Stray Cats, Brian Setzer has continued to explore some of the most exciting music in America's past -- and find a way to bring it into the present. From rockabilly he moved further back in time, to a sound that recalls the big-band era.

But far from the genteel, sanitized sound that has come to define Big Band, the Brian Setzer Orchestra plumbs the sound's roots with raucous horns and improvised breaks, leading it the way he always has: with an incisive voice and a hollow-body Gretsch guitar.

