The Sound of Movement: Nortec Collective

The Nortec Collective brings together Mexican music, electronica, and dance. The Tijuana-based group's membership includes names like Fussible, Plankton Man and Bostich.

But behind the fanciful names lies a committed approach to making new and exciting music. The Nortec Collective melds bolstered bass sounds with traditional -- if warped -- horns and ecstatic percussion to produce layers of song that have fueled parties around the world.

The group began in 1999, when Pepe Mogt (part of Fussible) first tinkered with music he was hearing in Tijuana. Enhanced by the technology that was then becoming more widespread, the music took on a new edge as it gained depth.

Since then, Mogt has worked to expand the music even further, through his own efforts and those of his cohorts -- Pedro Gabriel Beas and Claudia Algara (Hiperboreal); Ramon Amezcua (Bostich); Ignacio Chavez (Plankton Man); Roberto Mendoza (Panoptica); Jorge Verdun and Fritz Torres (Clorofila); Pedro Gabriel Beas and Claudia Algara (Hiperboreal); Fernando Corona and (Terrestre).

Copyright 2005 XPN