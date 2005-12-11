© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kottke and Gordon: Calypso-Brushed Guitars

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 11, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKST
Mike Gordon and Leo Kottke infused their new project with the calypso vibe they soaked up in the Caribbean.
Mike Gordon and Leo Kottke infused their new project with the calypso vibe they soaked up in the Caribbean.
Kottke and Gordon in Studio on World Cafe - 12/12/2005

Former Phish bassist Mike Gordon and guitarist extraordinaire Leo Kottke reunite for a new album. The two have just released their second album together, Sixty Six Steps. The collection of songs embraces sweet calypso and island rhythms.

For the record, Gordon and Kottke headed to the Caribbean to soak up the calypso sound that they use to interpret songs as varied as Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion" and Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well."

Rounding out Sixty Six Steps are original compositions by Gordon and Kottke, along with "Ya Mar," a favorite of many a Phish fan originally written by Bahaman singer Cyril Ferguson.

This interview originally aired on Nov. 24, 2005.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.