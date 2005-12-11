Kottke and Gordon: Calypso-Brushed Guitars

Kottke and Gordon in Studio on World Cafe - 12/12/2005 Listen • 0:00

Former Phish bassist Mike Gordon and guitarist extraordinaire Leo Kottke reunite for a new album. The two have just released their second album together, Sixty Six Steps. The collection of songs embraces sweet calypso and island rhythms.

For the record, Gordon and Kottke headed to the Caribbean to soak up the calypso sound that they use to interpret songs as varied as Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion" and Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well."

Rounding out Sixty Six Steps are original compositions by Gordon and Kottke, along with "Ya Mar," a favorite of many a Phish fan originally written by Bahaman singer Cyril Ferguson.

This interview originally aired on Nov. 24, 2005.

