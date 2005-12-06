Chocolate Genius, Inc.: 'Black Yankee Rock'

Chocolate Genius is the brainchild of Marc Anthony Thompson. The music is a mixture of R&B and jazz experimentation -- all topped off with a lyrical style more commonly heard in indie singer-songwriters. His new release is Black Yankee Rock.

The album features the same lyrical cleverness and musical eclecticism that drew listeners to his Black Music in 1998. And as on that album, production duties were handled by Craig Street. Black Yankee Rock rounds out a trilogy begun with Black Music and continued with 2001's Godmusic.

Along the way, Thompson has stayed busy, contributing songs to film soundtracks. Among them: the Ray Davies song "Days" for television's Crossing Jordan and a cover of the Beatles' "Julia" for I Am Sam. He also lent his music to films like Twin Falls, Idaho and Everyday People.

His recent songs reflect Thompson's ability to blend influences and sounds -- as well as the work of talented collaborators. The roster includes Marc Ribot, Stephanie McKay and MeShell NdegéOcello, along with Van Dyke Parks, who plays accordion on "Same Time Tomorrow."

