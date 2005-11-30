Tuesday, October 25: Dar Williams
A complete listing of the music played in today's show, from guest artists to music interludes between pieces:
Bob Dylan "Things Have Changed" The Wonderboy CD single
Bonnie Raitt "Two Lights in the Nighttime" Souls Alike
Taj Mahal "Corrina Corrina" Best Of Taj Mahal
Dar Williams "Two Sides of the River" My Better Self
World Cafe Performance:
Dar Williams "Teen For God"
Dar Williams "So Close To My Heart"
Dar Williams "Comfortably Numb"
Dar Williams "Empire"
Dar Williams "You Rise And Meet the Day"
-- Recorded Live For World Cafe
Feist -- "Leisure Suite" -- Let It Die
Everything But the Girl -- "Driving" -- Language Of Life
Brazilian Girls -- "Lazy Lover" -- Lazy Lover EP
Clem Snide -- "Fill Me With Your Love" -- End Of Love
Eric Andersen -- "I've Got A Secret" -- Waves
Rhett Miller -- "Girl" -- This Bird Has Flown
Cake "Strangers In The Night" Stubbs The Zombie Sdtrk
The Dandy Warhols "All I Have To Do Is Dream" Stubbs The Zombie Sdtrk
Jaimie Cullum "I Only Have Eyes For You" Catchin Tales
Adrienne Young "My Love Will Keep" WC Recording
Kate Earl "Officer" Fate Is The Hunter
David Berkeley "Red" After The Wrecking Ships
Paula Frazer "Always On My Mind" Leave The Sad Days Behind
John Prine "Long Monday" Fair And Square
Sonya Kitchell "Train" WC Recording
The Guggenheim Grotto "Told You So" Waltzing Alone
10,000 Maniacs "Trouble Me" Blind Man s Zoo
The Vanity Project "These Wasted Words" The Vanity Project
