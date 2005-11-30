Tuesday, October 25: Dar Williams

A complete listing of the music played in today's show, from guest artists to music interludes between pieces:

Bob Dylan "Things Have Changed" The Wonderboy CD single

Bonnie Raitt "Two Lights in the Nighttime" Souls Alike

Taj Mahal "Corrina Corrina" Best Of Taj Mahal

Dar Williams "Two Sides of the River" My Better Self

World Cafe Performance:

Dar Williams "Teen For God"

Dar Williams "So Close To My Heart"

Dar Williams "Comfortably Numb"

Dar Williams "Empire"

Dar Williams "You Rise And Meet the Day"

-- Recorded Live For World Cafe

Feist -- "Leisure Suite" -- Let It Die

Everything But the Girl -- "Driving" -- Language Of Life

Brazilian Girls -- "Lazy Lover" -- Lazy Lover EP

Clem Snide -- "Fill Me With Your Love" -- End Of Love

Eric Andersen -- "I've Got A Secret" -- Waves

Rhett Miller -- "Girl" -- This Bird Has Flown

Cake "Strangers In The Night" Stubbs The Zombie Sdtrk

The Dandy Warhols "All I Have To Do Is Dream" Stubbs The Zombie Sdtrk

Jaimie Cullum "I Only Have Eyes For You" Catchin Tales

Adrienne Young "My Love Will Keep" WC Recording

Kate Earl "Officer" Fate Is The Hunter

David Berkeley "Red" After The Wrecking Ships

Paula Frazer "Always On My Mind" Leave The Sad Days Behind

John Prine "Long Monday" Fair And Square

Sonya Kitchell "Train" WC Recording

The Guggenheim Grotto "Told You So" Waltzing Alone

10,000 Maniacs "Trouble Me" Blind Man s Zoo

The Vanity Project "These Wasted Words" The Vanity Project

Copyright 2005 XPN