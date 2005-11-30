© 2022 KNBA
Rob Dickinson Moves On, Again

XPN | By David Dye
Published November 30, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKST
Rob Dickinson first rose to prominence in 1992, when the Catherine Wheel released Black Metallic.
Rob Dickinson, former frontman of The Catherine Wheel, has just released a solo album, Fresh Wine for the Horses.

The record, his solo debut, was five years in the making. On it, the former frontman of the band Catherine Wheel, the shows his trademark ability to pair a good melody with his unique lyrical style.

When the Catherine Wheel's sixth album, Wishville, failed to make waves in 2000, Dickinson, a Norfolk, England, native, knew it was time to head out on his own. And he says change is nothing new for him: Dickinson began his music career as a drummer.

