Chicago Blues Reunion is an all-star lineup of Chicago music legends who have defined the sound of blues since the 1960s. Buried Alive in the Blues is the new CD/DVD set they've just released.

The band's lineup includes Barry Goldberg on Hammond B-3; Nick "the Greek" Graventis (vocals/guitar); Harvey "the Snake" Mandel (guitar); Tracy Nelson (vocals); Sam Lay (drums/vocals); and Corky Siegel (harmonica/vocals).

