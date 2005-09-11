Aimee Mann Plays from 'Forgotten Arm'

Aimee Mann's latest release, The Forgotten Arm, is a concept album that eloquently tells the story of an addicted boxer and love gone wrong. Her single "Going Through The Motions" has already become a 'World Café favorite.

The new album is the fifth solo effort for Mann, who rose to popularity fronting the band Til Tuesday. While it has a straightforward rock feel that some of her music has lacked, Mann wrote the songs on piano, something she'd never done.

In addition to that new skill, the title of The Forgotten Arm refers to another new pursuit of Mann's: boxing.

