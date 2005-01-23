© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
True to Her Musical Roots: Brandi Carlile

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 23, 2005 at 12:59 PM AKST

Brandi Carlile spent her days playing music alongside her siblings; she taught herself to sing while growing up in the remote town of Ravensdale, Wash. She recently released a self-titled debut album to great acclaim.

Her music reflects Carlile's upbringing -- it has an open naturalness to it that suggests the singer hasn't strayed far from her roots. And some of the music for her debut was even recorded in Carlile's log-cabin home, where the high ceilings and wooden walls yield an authentic sound.

This interview originally aired on Sept. 20, 2005

